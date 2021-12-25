Build Divide: Code Black Season 2 release date: Build Divide – Code White confirmed for Spring 2022

The Build Divide: #000000 anime launched at the same time as the Build Divide: Code Black TCG (Trading Card Game). Pic credit: Aniplex

The Build Divide: Code Black Season 2 release date has officially been confirmed for April 2022, the Spring 2022 anime season.

Build Divide Season 2 will officially be titled Build Divide: Code White (or, Build Divide -#FFFFFF-).

The announcement visual for Build Divide: Code White. Pic credit: Studio LIDEN FILMS

The unusual part about the official announcement is that the second season was confirmed before the first cour even started streaming in 2021.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons, usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

Despite only taking a broadcasting break for a single season, Build Divide Season 2 is not being considered a “split-cour” anime, which is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

A similar situation is the 86 Season 2 anime TV series. Although this other anime was announced early on as having a second cour, rather than being called 86 Part 2, it was officially labeled as a second season.

Split-cour anime seasons were once a rarity, but n recent years, this type of TV broadcasting schedule has become fairly common. Recent examples include Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2, Mushoku Tensei Part 2, Moriarty the Patriot Part 2, and TenSura: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2.

【TCG×オリジナルTVアニメーション】「ビルディバイド」プロジェクト ティザーPV

Watch this video on YouTube

Japanese voice actor Yuto Uemura will play the role of Bloom user Teruto Kurabe.

Updated December 25, 2021: Buildi Divide Season 2 title announced as Code White.

Updated October 6, 2021: Added new Season 1 trailer.

Updated September 19, 2021: Added the exact Build Divide: Code Black Season 1 release date.

Updated September 1, 2021: Added new preview trailer, Season 1 OP/ED info, and key visual.

This article provides everything that is known about Build Divide: Code Black Season 2 (Build Divide Season 2 / Build Divide: Code White) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Build Divide: Code Black anime is an original story

Homura Kawamoto and Hikaru Muno are listed as the original creators of Build Divide: Code Black. The first writer is famous for the Kakegurui manga series, which received a two-season anime adaptation that was picked up by Netflix, while the latter writer wrote the Kakegurui Trip light novel.

Here is the story summary:

“In New Kyoto, a city governed by the King, one’s worth is determined by his or her strength in the Build Divide trading card game. Rumors swirl about New Kyoto and its King. “‘If you defeat the King in Build Divide, whatever you want will come true.’ And in order to challenge the King, one must participate in the TCG battle known as Rebuild, and the ‘Key’ must be completed. Everyone has a wish they long to have fulfilled. A boy, Teruto Kurabe, who vows to defeat the King for a certain reason, is led by a mysterious, Sakura Banka. Together they throw themselves into the Rebuild battle. With New Kyoto as the stage, the curtain rises and the battle begins for Teruto and his friends!”

Produced by Aniplex, the Build Divide: Code Black anime (which also goes by the title Build Divide: #000000) is being animated by Studio LIDEN FILMS. The studio is known for anime such as Blade of the Immortal, Hanebado!, and Boarding School Juliet.

In 2021, LIDEN FILMS also released Otherside Picnic, Seven Knights Revolution, Hortensia Saga, Cells At Work! CODE BLACK, Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town?, and Tokyo Revengers (Tokyo Revengers Season 2: Christmas Countdown Arc is already confirmed to be in production).

The first season of Build Divide: Code Black was helmed by first-time main director Yuki Komada. In the past, the director was an assistant director on Blade of the Immortal and a production assistant on the Puella Magi Madoka Magica movies (a new Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten movie was announced).

Writer Yoriko Tomita (Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won’t Lose) is handling series composition. Artist Shinpei Tomooka (Trinity Seven) is the character designer. The music composer hasn’t been announced yet.

The second key visual for Build Divide: Code Black Season 1. Pic credit: Studio LIDEN FILMS

Build Divide: Code Black Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Build Divide: Code Black OP “BANG!!!” was performed by EGOIST, while the ED “Fukagyaku-teki na Inochi no Shouzou” was performed by MEMAI SIREN.

For the first season, the Build Divide: Code Black release date was on October 9, 2021, the Fall 2021 anime season.

The key visual for the Build Divide Code Black anime released in Summer 2021. Pic credit: Studio LIDEN FILMS

The Build Divide: Code Black card game release date was on October 8, 2021, the day before the anime’s first season started streaming. There were starter decks and several booster backs available on launch.

The Build Divide: Code Black TCG is the first time that Aniplex has waded into the competitive Trading Card Game market. Other examples include the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! and Digimon.

Aniplex has a variety of popular franchises like Fate and Sword Art Online in its war chest so it’s almost a surprise they launched an original TCG rather than build the foundation on existing intellectual property. Thus, the anime largely serves as a springboard for launching and advertising the new card game.

Therefore, if both the anime and the card game are popular, it’s possible fans will be treated to Build Divide: Code Black Season 3.